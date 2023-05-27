Sevilla vs Real Madrid : Lineups and LIVE updates

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will look to hold onto second place ahead of city-rivals Atletico when they head to Sevilla this Saturday.

Real Madrid will be looking to make it successive wins in La Liga as they travel to Estadio Ramon to face European hopefuls Sevilla in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Sevilla missed the chance to move into the final European spot following a draw against relegated Elche. Eric Lamela did put his side ahead, but they were held back following a straight red to Pape Gueye.

They are still in with a shot at seventh place in La Liga, one point off seventh place, which would deliver UEFA Conference League football should they fail to beat Roma next week and earn a back-door entry to the Champions League.

Los Nervionenses have been excellent at home since the turn of the year, with seven wins in 11 La Liga games, losing just twice, an incredible run that has lifted them from relegation scrap at the start of the season to comfortably mid-table, and on the verge of lower-tier European football.

As for Real Madrid, they are all set to hit the road for the first time since Vinicius Junior was subjected to horrible racist abuse last weekend.

However, the Brazilian speedster is carrying a knock, so Ancelotti will be without his services, as will a few other stars, including Karim Benzema, towards the end of a gruelling season where Real Madrid have little left to play for besides a minor skirmish with city-rivals Atletico for the consolation runners-up spot.

A 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano, coupled with Atletico's surprise draw away at Espanyol, saw Los Blancos reclaim their spot in second place in the standings, but they may have to beat Europa League finalists Sevilla if they are to hold onto it.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Sevilla XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj, Acuna; Bueno, Rakitic; Lamela, Gil, Gomez; Mir

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Modric, Ceballos; Rodrygo

Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid will end the 2022-23 campaign with the Copa del Rey trophy, FIFA Club World cup, and Copa del Rey, and will be bidding to end their league campaign on a positive note, with their last match taking place back at Santiago Bernabeu to Athletic Bilbao on June 4.