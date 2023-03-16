Sergio Ramos injured in training months before free agency as PSG injury struggles mount

PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos picked up an injury in training, leaving PSG with only one fit senior player in the position.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos was unable to finish training due to a yet-unknown injury, according to PSG insider Hadrien Grenier. The 37-year-old's knock leaves PSG with only one senior player in the position. It's also a severe personal blow as he assesses his future options ahead of becoming a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians have been struck with an injury crisis at the back. Presnel Kimpembe is out for the season after tearing his Achilles, Nordi Mukiele wasn't in training, while Marquinhos has been playing through a knock of his own.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramos has played the second-most minutes of any PSG centre-back this year, appearing in 24 of 27 Ligue 1 games.

WHAT NEXT? Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season. As of yet, there is no indication that an extension is imminent.