Sergio Ramos injured in training months before free agency as PSG injury struggles mount

- Centre-back didn't complete training
- Injury yet to be identified
- Marquinhos only fit centre-back
WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos was unable to finish training due to a yet-unknown injury, according to PSG insider Hadrien Grenier. The 37-year-old's knock leaves PSG with only one senior player in the position. It's also a severe personal blow as he assesses his future options ahead of becoming a free agent.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians have been struck with an injury crisis at the back. Presnel Kimpembe is out for the season after tearing his Achilles, Nordi Mukiele wasn't in training, while Marquinhos has been playing through a knock of his own.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramos has played the second-most minutes of any PSG centre-back this year, appearing in 24 of 27 Ligue 1 games.
WHAT NEXT? Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season. As of yet, there is no indication that an extension is imminent.