Sergio Ramos to become the 'anti-Messi'? Defender targeted by LAFC as MLS looks to reignite prime Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry Sergio Ramos to become the 'anti-Messi'? Defender targeted by LAFC as MLS looks to reignite prime Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of June. The defender, 37, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but Mundo Deportivo now claims Los Angeles FC are interested in bringing the Spaniard to the MLS side. The report says this move could rekindle the rivalry Ramos and Lionel Messi, now at Inter Miami, struck up whilst playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively in years gone by.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos and Messi had many duels in La Liga and in the Champions League for more than a decade and while they reconciled during their time in Paris, Mundo writes the centre-back can once again become the 'anti-Messi' of MLS. Current champions LAFC are reportedly ready to make an offer for Ramos on a short-term deal.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has made an excellent start to life with Miami after scoring three goals in his first two games for the club. It remains to be seen if Ramos will join LAFC, however.