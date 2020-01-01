'Sensitive' Sane warned against making Bayern move by former team mate Aogo

The Germany international has long been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga, however a former Schalke colleague has raised doubts

Leroy Sane is too "sensitive" to move to and could struggle with the weight of expectation at 's biggest club, according to his former teammate Dennis Aogo.

forward Sane has long been linked with a return to and his agent recently confirmed that he has been in transfer talks with Bayern. It would be the first time Sane has played in German league football since he moved from to Manchester City for £45 million ($56m) in August 2016.

Full-back Aogo was a teammate of Sane's at Schalke between 2013 and his departure for the Premier League, and says that while he admires the Germany international as a player, he does not know whether he is strong enough mentally to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Bayern.

More teams

Speaking exclusively to Goal and Spox, Aogo said: "I think it would be awesome for the league [if Sane would return to Bundesliga] because he's a spectacle. However, I do not know whether a move to Bayern would be right for Leroy.

"The package of expectations and transfer fee could have an impact on him. He is a fine guy, but I also got to know him as a sensitive character. He may have evolved in this regard, but this backpack could also become too heavy after such a serious injury."

Sane has been linked with a move to Allianz Arena for well over a year, but any plans he might have had for his future have been delayed due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on the issue after limping off the pitch during City's Community Shield victory over back in August, and has not featured for the club since.

The Germany international was approaching a comeback at the start of March after coming through an extensive rehabilitation programme, before the coronavirus outbreak called a temporary halt to the 2019-20 season.

Article continues below

Sane only has one year left to run on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, and fresh rumours of a potential switch to Bayern have started to swirl ahead of the summer transfer window.

His agent Damir Smoljan said last week: “Together with him, we talk with Manchester City about what the next step could look like. The interest of Bayern Munich is no secret. But other absolute top clubs also contacted us about Leroy.

“Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can imagine as the next step in his career. He sees there the requirements for achieving his big goal of winning the .”