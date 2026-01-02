How to buy Senegal World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Senegal supporters will be dreaming about their side lifting the World Cup aloft this July. Whatever awaits the Lions of Teranga in North America this summer, they are guaranteed to get some game time at the World Cup Final venue at least, as both of their opening group games are scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Those are destined to be huge encounters that the Senegal faithful won’t want to miss. Check out all the various ticket options available now.

Can Senegal spring further surprises this summer? You could say you were there if they do, by booking seats today.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Senegal's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Tuesday, June 16 Senegal vs France (3pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Monday, June 22 Senegal vs Norway (8pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Friday, June 26 Senegal vs IC Path 2 winner (3pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets

Despite suffering their first ever defeat in a World Cup group opener four years ago, when losing 2-0 to the Netherlands, Senegal regained their composure to record back-to-back victories over hosts, Qatar (3-1) and Ecuador (2-1) to clinch their place in the knockouts.

As they did 24 years ago, Senegal will kick off their World Cup campaign against France. While it won’t be an epic shock, as it was in 2002, if they beat Les Bleus, it will still be a huge upset. France are aiming to reach their third successive World Cup Final after lifting the trophy in 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2022.

The Lions of Teranga remain in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their second group encounter and they face European opposition once again, this time in the shape of Norway. They must try and prevent Erling Haaland, who is playing in his first ever World Cup, from wreaking havoc. Astonishingly, the lethal striker is more prolific on the international scene then he is for his club, Manchester City, scoring over a goal a game for Norway.

Senegal won’t know who they are playing in their third and final Group I match-up until the end of March, when the Inter-Confederation Play-offs are over. They are set to face the ‘IC Path 2’ victors on Canadian soil (Toronto), which could be Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq. Whoever they face, Senegal are likely to fancy their chances, as Suriname have never been to the World Cup before and both Bolivia and Iraq are yet to win a World Cup match.

What to expect from Senegal in the World Cup 2026?

The East African coastal nation may have only made three previous World Cup tournament appearances, but they managed to progress from their group on two of those occasions. Senegal impressively reached the last-8 stage on their World Cup debut back in 2002. They shocked the footballing world that year by beating the reigning World Cup and European champions, France, 1-0 in Seoul, in their opening group game. Last time out in Qatar (2022), they also won two of their group games to move forward to the knockouts.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal will arrive in North America in decent form. They’ve only lost twice in friendlies (vs Algeria, 2023 & vs Brazil, 2025) since being knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Lions roared during qualifying too, going unbeaten, winning 7 of their 10 matches. They also received a further boost in the summer, with a standout 3-1 victory against England in Nottingham, which is currently the only defeat the Three Lions have suffered under Thomas Tuchel’s reign.

Senegal has a very experienced and established spine to their side which will prove invaluable to their World Cup ambitions. Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, Idrissa Gueye in midfield and Sadio Mane upfront have all got 100+ international caps under their belt. That is just scratching the surface though, as the likes of Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson all play regularly for high-profile European clubs.

When to buy Senegal World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Senegal, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Senegal World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Senegal matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Senegal World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Senegal World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Senegal matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: