Secret driver speeds to St James' Park in Formula E car in bid to make kick-off - but which Newcastle star is beneath the helmet?

The mystery Newcastle ace behind the wheel of a Formula E car has been revealed in a new promotional film for the club's partner Saudia.

The brilliant new video shows the racing driver, who is dressed head-to-toe in Saudia race attire, on a lengthy journey that begins on one of the company's luxurious planes, and ends in the Newcastle United dressing room.

All the while, the car expertly navigates tricky terrain, zipping past lakes and through a busy shopping arcade, showcasing its heady mix of speed and silence.

The film features over 100 Newcastle fans - the majority of whom take photos of the car - and Magpies stars Anthony Gordon and Elliott Anderson.

But it's Alexander Isak who turns out to be the star of the show. The striker has been in red-hot form this season, netting 24 goals in all competitions, and he proves he is just as rapid off the pitch as he is on it in the promotional video for Saudia and Formula E.

The Sweden international is revealed as the mystery driver of the sleek Formula E car that is racing towards St James' Park, just in time for kick-off.

The film is directed by Phil Churchward, who has previously directed smash hit driving shows The Grand Tour and Top Gear, and features professional driver Nikki Faulkner, who has a lengthy CV that includes work on Hollywood blockbusters Mission Impossible and Gran Turismo.

Jeff Dodds, the CEO of Formula E, has credited the partnership for showing that three distinct brands can come together when united in one shared vision, "as the wheels of Formula E race alongside the iconic wings of Saudia and the passionate spirit of Newcastle United.”

Isak and his Formula E supercar made it to St James' Park on time, and Khaled Tash, the Group Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia, has hailed sport's power for bringing people together.

He said: "Sport has such a unique power to bring people together and through exciting projects like this we’re committed to bringing fans of both Newcastle United and Formula E closer to the sports they love.

"This film exemplifies Saudia’s commitment to innovation and collaboration.”

The new Formula E season begins on January 13 and will see the drivers take to Mexico. They will then embark on a globe-trotting tour WHICH takes them to the likes of Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Japan, before rounding off the campaign in London.

