Football at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will feature 10 teams and is scheduled to kick off on May 6, 2022, with Under-23 players forming the majority of the contingent as only three players over the stipulated age are allowed to be a part of the squad.

The world's most popular game has been part of the SEA Games since 1959.

Thailand are the most successful team in this competition with 16 titles to their name whereas, while Vietnam are the defending champions.

The 10 teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.

Meanwhile, Group B is formed by Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Group A Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture May 6, 2022 16:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Philippines v Timor-Leste May 6, 2022 19:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Vietnam v Indonesia May 8, 2022 16:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Timor-Leste v Myanmar May 8, 2022 19:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Vietnam v Philippines May 10, 2022 16:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Myanmar v Philippines May 10, 2022 19:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Indonesia v Timor-Leste May 13, 2022 16:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Philippines v Indonesia May 13, 2002 19:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Myanmar v Vietnam May 15, 2022 16:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Indonesia v Myanmar May 15, 2022 19:00 Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Timor-Leste v Vietnam

Group B Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture May 7, 2022 16:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Singapore v Laos May 7, 2022 19:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Thailand v Malaysia May 9, 2022 16:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Laos v Cambodia May 9, 2022 19:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Thailand v Singapore May 11, 2022 16:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Cambodia v Singapore May 11, 2022 19:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Malaysia v Laos May 14, 2022 16:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Singapore v Malaysia May 14, 2002 19:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Cambodia v Thailand May 16, 2022 16:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Malaysia v Cambodia May 16, 2022 19:00 Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh Laos v Thailand

2021 Southeast Asian Games Semi-finals

Date Time Venue Fixture May 19, 2022 16:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B May 19, 2022 19:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A

2021 Southeast Asian Games Bronze Medal Match

Date Time Venue Fixture May 22, 2022 16:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medal Match

Date Time Venue Fixture May 22, 2022 19:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Top Scorer

Osvaldo Haay and Ha Duc Chinh were the top scorers of the 2019 edition of the SEA Games. There are a few young talents to look out for in this edition as well such as the likes of Teerasak Poeiphimai of Thailand, Bounphachan Bounkong of Laos and Mouzinho de Lima of Timor-Leste.

Rank Name Country Goals 1. 2. 3.

Southeast Asian Games past medal winners