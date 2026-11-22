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Scott McTominay continued his remarkable scoring streak against Torino with a clinical winner that earned injury-hit Napoli a 1-0 Serie A victory. After Massimiliano Allegri joked that his players score when they smile, the former Manchester United midfielder quickly turned his attention to Tuesday's Champions League trip to Manchester City.

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McTominay strikes again to sink Torino

Scott McTominay drilled home a decisive second-half winner from the edge of the box to hand injury-ravaged Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 Serie A victory over Torino. Set up by Noa Lang after the Dutchman sprinted back to halt a Zakaria Aboukhlal counter-attack, the Scotland international buried his shot into the far bottom corner to extend his prolific record against Torino to four goals in just three meetings.

The breakthrough sparked a lighthearted reaction from Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri, who turned to his bench and remarked: "See, they score when they smile, I told them to smile more." Speaking afterwards, McTominay echoed that upbeat mood while stressing the need to build consistency.

Match-winner calls for momentum after vital victory

Despite facing a stubborn Torino side who struck the crossbar through Rolando Mandragora before half-time and forced Lucas Perri into a string of saves from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund, Napoli held firm for three crucial points.

"I am feeling much better," smiled McTominay when speaking to Sky Sport Italia. "It's an important goal, but more importantly we won, we had to win. I'm happy for the fans, we need to get a bit of momentum going, keep winning. In football it's about the next game, and the next game, you have to do your best. We have a team that wants to work, wants to push, and we want to win more games."

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Injury crisis forces early De Bruyne introduction

Allegri reshuffled his depleted squad into a 3-5-2 formation amid an extensive absentee list featuring Alex Meret, Benoit Badiashile, Alisson Santos, Stanislav Lobotka, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Buongiorno. Plans to rest 35-year-old Kevin De Bruyne ahead of European duty lasted only 11 minutes, however, as Antonio Vergara limped off in tears with a muscular injury.

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De Bruyne immediately made his presence felt, slipping a pass through for Hojlund and later teeing up McTominay to test Perri, though his unexpected 79-minute outing added extra fatigue to veteran legs ahead of midweek action.

Derby feel awaits McTominay at the Etihad

Victory sends Napoli into Tuesday's Champions League clash away at Manchester City in higher spirits, even with Vergara expected to miss the trip. For former Manchester United midfielder McTominay, returning to Manchester carries added personal edge.

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"A great game, we'll recover now and then think about it from tomorrow," McTominay concluded.