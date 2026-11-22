Scott McTominay continued his remarkable scoring streak against Torino with a clinical winner that earned injury-hit Napoli a 1-0 Serie A victory. After Massimiliano Allegri joked that his players score when they smile, the former Manchester United midfielder quickly turned his attention to Tuesday's Champions League trip to Manchester City.
McTominay strikes again to sink Torino
Scott McTominay drilled home a decisive second-half winner from the edge of the box to hand injury-ravaged Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 Serie A victory over Torino. Set up by Noa Lang after the Dutchman sprinted back to halt a Zakaria Aboukhlal counter-attack, the Scotland international buried his shot into the far bottom corner to extend his prolific record against Torino to four goals in just three meetings.
The breakthrough sparked a lighthearted reaction from Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri, who turned to his bench and remarked: "See, they score when they smile, I told them to smile more." Speaking afterwards, McTominay echoed that upbeat mood while stressing the need to build consistency.
Match-winner calls for momentum after vital victory
Despite facing a stubborn Torino side who struck the crossbar through Rolando Mandragora before half-time and forced Lucas Perri into a string of saves from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund, Napoli held firm for three crucial points.
"I am feeling much better," smiled McTominay when speaking to Sky Sport Italia. "It's an important goal, but more importantly we won, we had to win. I'm happy for the fans, we need to get a bit of momentum going, keep winning. In football it's about the next game, and the next game, you have to do your best. We have a team that wants to work, wants to push, and we want to win more games."
Injury crisis forces early De Bruyne introduction
Allegri reshuffled his depleted squad into a 3-5-2 formation amid an extensive absentee list featuring Alex Meret, Benoit Badiashile, Alisson Santos, Stanislav Lobotka, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Buongiorno. Plans to rest 35-year-old Kevin De Bruyne ahead of European duty lasted only 11 minutes, however, as Antonio Vergara limped off in tears with a muscular injury.
De Bruyne immediately made his presence felt, slipping a pass through for Hojlund and later teeing up McTominay to test Perri, though his unexpected 79-minute outing added extra fatigue to veteran legs ahead of midweek action.
Derby feel awaits McTominay at the Etihad
Victory sends Napoli into Tuesday's Champions League clash away at Manchester City in higher spirits, even with Vergara expected to miss the trip. For former Manchester United midfielder McTominay, returning to Manchester carries added personal edge.
"A great game, we'll recover now and then think about it from tomorrow," McTominay concluded.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.