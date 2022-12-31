Scholes slams 'stupid' Rashford after striker is dropped by Man Utd for Wolves clash

Paul Scholes has labelled Marcus Rashford 'stupid' after he was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford dropped at Wolves

Ten Hag cites disciplinary issues

Scholes not impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd legend Scholes has criticised Rashford after the striker was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag for the team's Premier League match at Wolves on New Year's Eve. Ten Hag revealed before the game that the in-form forward had been benched for 'internal disciplinary' reasons, which did not go down well with Scholes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's jeopardising his own form by being stupid, or whatever he's done," he said on BT Sport ahead of kick-off between Man Utd and Wolves. "I hope it doesn't jeopardise the next six months of his season."

More to follow...