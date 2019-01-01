Scholes resigns as Oldham boss after just 31 days in charge

The ex-Man Utd midfielder's first stint in management has proven to be a short one as he leaves the Latics after just over a month in charge

Paul Scholes has announced he will resign from his post as Oldham Athletic manager with immediate effect, just 31 days after he took over at the League Two club.

The former Manchester United midfielder was appointed as boss of the Latics on February 11, but remarkably after just over a month in charge he has called time on his first managerial experience.

The 44-year-old, who supported Oldham as boy, has claimed he has been forced to walk away from the role as he feels he is unable to "operate as intended" and has stated he was misled before taking job.

In an official statement Scholes said: "It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect.

"I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life.

"The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

"In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

"I wish the fans, the players and the staff - who have been tremendous - all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan."

In total, Scholes took charge of seven matches at Boundary Park and after winning his first match 4-1 against Yeovil Town, found managerial life to be a tough slog.

That victory proved to be his only win as Oldham boss and he lost three and drew three respectively during his brief time in the dugout.

His last outing was Tuesday’s 2-0 away defeat to Lincoln City, which leaves the club stuck in mid-table.

Oldham are nine points off the play-off places and 16 above the relegation zone, meaning they could face something of a dull conclusion to the campaign.