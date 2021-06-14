The Bayer Leverkusen forward netted from nearly 50 yards to stun the crowd at Hampden Park and set his country towards victory in Group D

It may only be day four of the European Championship, but goal of the tournament may have already been sewn up by Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward scored from practically on the halfway line in the Czechs' opening game of Group D against Scotland, lobbing goalkeeper David Marshall from approximately 50 yards.

It was Schick's second goal of the game, and stunned the crowd at Hampden Park who had hoped to see Scotland get a good result in their first major tournament match for 23 years.

What happened?

Schick had already got on the scoresheet just before half-time with a well-placed header putting Czech Republic in front - but that was nothing compared to his second, scored on 52 minutes.

After a hopeful long-range effort from Scotland's Jack Hendry was blocked, the ball was played out to Schick who instinctively took a shot just as the ball crossed the halfway line.

The effort had the perfect placement and power, curling from outside David Marshall's right-hand post as the Scotland goalkeeper backpeddled from his position well off his goal line.

The shot went flying over the Derby keeper's head and into the back of the net without bouncing, leaving the veteran number one helpless and tangled in the back of his own net amid his desperate attempts to stop the shot.

At 49.7 yards, Schick's second goal was the furthest distance from which a strike has been scored on record at the European Championship since 1980.

