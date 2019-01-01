Sarri's move to Juventus from Chelsea on verge of completion

The manager split opinion during his time in London but will leave Stamford Bridge with a European title for his efforts

Maurizio Sarri is expected to be announced as ' new head coach after reached an agreement with the Italian champions over a compensation fee to release the 60-year-old from his duties at Stamford Bridge.

Bianconeri official Fabio Paratici has spent the last few days in London speaking with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia – owner Roman Abramovich's right hand and famously shrewd negotiator – concerning a deal for the -winning manager.

Sources familiar with the talks have confirmed that an agreement has now been reached and only the finer details remain.

And, while the exact compensation figure that will be paid to Chelsea is not fully clear, reports in claim that the Premier League side will receive more than £5 million ($6m) in the deal.

What is clear, however, is that Sarri will earn around €7m (£6m/$8m) per year across three seasons for his services in Turin, with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side still in the hunt for a title which has eluded a team that has come close on several occasions in recent times.

As for technical staff, the role of assistant coach will be entrusted to Giovanni Martusciello, who had been working alongside Luciano Spalletti at , while fitness will be overseen by current Chelsea trainer Paolo Bertelli.

Claudio Filippi will retain his position as Juve's goalkeeping coach, while roles will also be handed to Sarri's long-time collaborators Luca Gotta and Marco Ianni. In addition, retiring centre-back Andrea Barzagli has been offered a job, though the 38-year-old is yet to give an answer.

Article continues below

Regarding Chelsea's soon-to-be-vacant manager's position, Goal has reported that former Blues icon Frank Lampard is being considered for the role despite having only one year of experience with – though he did only narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Indeed, Lampard has been backed by another club legend in Didier Drogba, who offered the former midfielder his support if he feels ready to make the jump from the Championship to the English top flight.

“Does he have to wait until he is 40 or 50 to be ready?” Drogba told Goal. “If he feels ready I don’t think it is too early.”