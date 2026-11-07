Santos appoint Neymar's father as new club CEO until December with automatic three-year extension clause ahead of presidential election

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Santos have appointed Neymar Sr as their new chief executive officer with immediate effect on an initial contract running until the end of December. The 61-year-old businessman's deal includes an automatic renewal for the 2027-2029 term should incumbent president Marcelo Teixeira win next month's club election.

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Executive role bolsters boardroom hierarchy

First reported on Friday by journalist Lucas Musetti and subsequently confirmed by ESPN Brasil, the appointment places Neymar Sr directly below Teixeira in the club's leadership structure. Internally, the move represents a clear show of support from the forward's family towards the current administration, even though Teixeira has yet to formally announce his candidacy for the December 12 ballot.

Despite his high-ranking executive remit, the newcomer will not encroach upon football director Alexandre Mattos, who maintains complete control over sporting operations.

Official statement outlines dual responsibilities

Confirming the 61-year-old's arrival on Friday afternoon, an official club statement read: "[Neymar Sr] will collaborate directly with the club's management, participating in the oversight and integration of different areas, including football, marketing, and new business ventures.

"In addition to his duties as CEO, Neymar Sr will also serve as president of the Instituto Meninos da Vila, which will focus on discovering new talent and connecting with club legends."

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Commercial partnership clears transfer ban

Prior to taking up his formal boardroom post, the businessman had already forged close financial ties with the Brazilian club through his agency, NR Sports. His company recently arranged an immediate R$12 million (£1.6m / $2.1m) cash injection that allowed the Peixe to pay off an overdue debt to French side AS Monaco and lift a FIFA transfer ban.

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In exchange for that financial assistance, the board handed over shirt sponsorship spaces that were subsequently sold on the commercial market. Furthermore, NR Sports and other corporate partners are helping fund a R$13.5m (£1.8m / 2.3m) project-costing R4.5m (£600k / $780k) per surface - to modernise three pitches at Vila Belmiro and the training ground.

Pitch upgrades precede domestic return

Pitch specialists World Sports have already been cleared to begin relaying the first training surface on November 20 while the first-team squad navigate their closing Campeonato Brasileiro fixtures. Following the November international break, Santos return to domestic action away at Coritiba on November 18.

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Off the pitch, all eyes will remain on the December 12 presidential vote to see if Neymar Sr's tenure extends until 2029.