Sane escapes serious injury as Low slams 'vicious' foul

The Manchester City star was left without a serious injury despite what a challenge from Milan Pavkov which saw the Serbia midfielder sent off

boss Joachim Low has slammed Milan Pavkov's late tackle on Leroy Sane as "vicious", though the manager confirmed that the winger had escaped serious injury.

The tackle from Pavkov came in second-half stoppage time of Germany's clash with and left Sane on the pitch in obvious pain, leading to fears that a serious injury to his ankle may have been suffered in the challenge.

Germany claimed a 1-1 draw in their friendly clash in , as Leon Goretzka netted to pull the home side level after Luka Jovic's opener, with Pavkov sent off three minutes into stoppage time for his challenge on Sane.

And while the former star has seemingly walked away without an lasting damage, his manager was irate with Pavkov's reckless challenge.

"It was a vicious foul," he said after the match. "Sane was lucky and got away with not getting hurt, but such fouls can break bones."

Sane, who was not part of Germany's 2018 World Cup squad, left the pitch after the knock, but has made it clear that he is okay and is looking forward to Sunday's qualifier against .

"Everything is okay with my ankle joint and I'm quite satisfied with my performance," he told RTL.

"We had a few good moments but we have to deliver more.

"I try to push the team forward. We are looking forward to Sunday."

Sunday's match will represent a big test early on in qualifying for the Germans, who have been drawn into Group C alongside Netherlands, Belarus, Estonia and .

Germany are also looking to turn the page after a disastrous 2018 that saw them relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations after finishing third in Group A, while they were also knocked out of the World Cup in at the group stage four years after winning the title.

The results have seen Low, somewhat controversially, turn away from some of the national side's established stars.

Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were all dropped by the Germany boss, who has instead vowed to turn to a younger set of players including the likes of Sane and Goretzka.