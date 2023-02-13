Sampdoria vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sampdoria against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will lock horns against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

The visitors have won nine of their last 11 Serie A meetings with Sampdoria (D1 L1), winning 3-0 in their last two. They head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over bitter rivals AC Milan in the derby. Lautaro Martinez has been in superb form scoring 12 goals in Inter’s first 21 Serie A games. He has scored each of Inter’s last five league goals and he could become the first player to score six in a row for the club since Altobelli in 1983 (seven).

On the other hand, the Blucerchiati sit second bottom on the league table with just 10 points from 21 matches. They drew 2-2 against Monza in their previous league outing to end their four-match losing streak. A tough challenge awaits Dejan Stankovic's men as they struggle to move up the ladder.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Sampdoria vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Sampdoria vs Inter Date: February 13, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT / 1:15 am IST (Feb 14) Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris

How to watch Sampdoria vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Bt Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on Jio Cinema.

Sampdoria team news and squad

Sampdoria will be without suspended Mehdi Leris. Whereas, Ignacio Pussetto (knee), Andrea Conti, Manuel de Luca (knee), Fabio Quagliarella (calf), and Abdelhamid Sabiri (thigh) are on the treatment table.

However, Manolo Gabbiadini is fit and available for selection.

Possible Sampdoria XI: Audero; Amione, Nuytinck, Gunter; Zanoli, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Lammers

Position Players Goalkeepers Audero, Turk, Ravaglia Defenders Gunter, Murilo, Amione, Nuytinck, Augello, Murru, Zanoli. Midfielders Winks, Rincon, Yepes, Paoletti, Ilkhan, Cuisance, Trimboli, Malagrida, Djuricic. Forwards Jese, Gabbiadini, Lammers, Montevago.

Inter team news and squad

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has an almost full squad to choose from, barring long-term absentee Dalbert. Joaquin Correa is also doubtful with a slight niggle.

Apart from these two players all are available for selection.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku