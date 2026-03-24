Sampdoria: Mancini-Fredberg 'cold war'; Lombardo also under discussion

At Sampdoria, the rift between the two factions governing the club remains evident – a long-standing issue that continues to affect day-to-day operations. This dualism starts at the very top, for example between the faction linked to Joseph Tey and that led by Matteo Manfredi, and is often reflected in technical and strategic decisions, making it more complex and cumbersome to reach a consensus.





However, this dualism is also evident at an operational level, given the de facto presence of two sporting directors within the club. In recent hours, for instance, there has been a direct confrontation between Andrea Mancini and Jesper Fredberg, a sign of differing views on the technical management of the team. The sporting director now seems more inclined to continue with Attilio Lombardo, whilst also considering the appointment of Simone Contran, former head match analyst on Roberto Mancini’s staff, as an assistant. At the same time, work is also underway to identify an assistant coach, with the aim of finding a more specific profile for the role rather than a potential head coach, a solution that could definitively rule out Aimo Diana, who was present at the Mugnaini training ground in recent days.

According to Il Secolo XIX, however, CEO Jesper Fredberg is taking a more cautious stance, biding his time whilst awaiting further assessments from the club’s board members close to Tey and his representative Nathan Walker. In this context, it cannot be ruled out that there could even be a change on the bench. The coming hours will be decisive.