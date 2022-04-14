Salah reveals end of season ritual that keeps him motivated for Liverpool and Egypt

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed at the end of every season he creates some time alone on the beach to reflect on what he managed to achieve and set his target for the new season.

The 29-year-old has been a huge success with the Reds since joining in the 2017/18 campaign, having won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and is the hot favourite to lift the individual award again this season.

He has now explained what might have contributed to his success on the pitch.

"I am very honest with myself. I sit after each season, flat traces on what to evolve. And I'm going after it. I'm very honest with myself," Salah told ESPN.

"On my vacation, I'm alone. Facing the sea, alone, I write what I want to evolve to go after. The more open and honest with me I am, the better. I write a lot.



"I write about winning the Champions League again, the Premier League. It motivates me during the season.



"I see myself having a good season, I think, again, if you want individual trophies, you have to win them with the team.



"In my first season here I scored 44 goals, so if you conquer things with the team, you conquer the individual ones. I hope this season we win big trophies for the individual ones to come automatically."

Despite managing to score 28 goals for the club in 39 Premier League and Uefa Champions League matches this season, the winger has admitted there are many challenges he is facing.

"It's hard to concentrate, but it's not hard. Because I know how to stay focused. But it's tough," Salah continued.

"There are too many distractions, too many people talking about everything. The team was fine while I was at the African Cup of Nations, but they were like, 'How much will you be there? When are you coming back?"

He further commented on his national team's misfortunes, when they fell to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final as well as the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs, losing on penalties on both occasions.

"We tried everything to win the African Cup of Nations. We went to the final and lost on penalties. We fought hard to reach the final. People are proud of us. And in qualifying, we also lost on penalties," Salah added.

"Now, I'm back at the club, I have to turn the key to Liverpool's side, focus on the team to win the trophies that we are fighting for this season.

"Mentally I have to be focused, concentrated. I know what I want, and how professional I am. The most important thing is to focus on the team.

Article continues below

"The directors are happy, the companions too. Everyone is happy, I am happy."

Salah is expected to be involved on Saturday as the Reds play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.