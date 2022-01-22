Liverpool duo Salah and Mane go head-to-head for place at 2022 World Cup as Egypt drawn against Senegal

Only one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane will be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after Egypt and Senegal were drawn together in the African qualifying play-off round.

Salah and Mane regularly form part of a dangerous attacking force as club team-mates at Liverpool, however they will come up against each other for their countries later this year.

The remaining 10 teams in the African qualifying section for the World Cup have been paired into two-legged play-offs for the five spots given to the continent - and Salah's Egypt and Mane's Senegal will face off.

Which ties have been drawn?

The draw for the third and final round of African qualifying for Qatar 2022 took place on Saturday, with Senegal against Egypt the first tie drawn out.

Algeria, who will be deposed as Africa Cup of Nations champions following their shock group-stage elimination this week, will play Cameroon, who are currently hosting the tournament.

Nigeria face Ghana - another side dumped out of Afcon this week - while Morocco take on DR Congo.

The final tie drawn saw Tunisia paired with Mali, the only African country left in qualifying who have never played at a World Cup before.

Salah vs Mane

The African stars are two of the best players on the planet at present - in 20 Premier League games in 2021-22, Salah has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists, while Mane has netted eight times in the league for Liverpool.

Only one will grace the World Cup stage this year, however, with Egypt versus Senegal and the other four play-off games to take place between March 24 and 29.

The winners over two legs will go to the World Cup, taking place between November 21 and December 18.

