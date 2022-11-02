Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Saint-Gilloise welcome Union Berlin to face them at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion in a Group D encounter.

The hosts have enjoyed a superb campaign to date, and are already into the last-16, but their visitors - top of the Bundesliga with some wonderful domestic form - might yet join them in the knockout stages..

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin date & kick-off time

Game: Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/A

Saint-Gilloise squad & team news

Likely pegged pre-tournament as a side who might have been forced to settle for second at best, the hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, dropping points just once against Braga last month.

With their progress secure, there is the chance this game could just be a routine run-out for them, or that they may blood a few young guns - but there will certainly be the hope they'll put on a show once more.

Position Players Goalkeepers Imbrechts, Pirard, Moris Defenders Nieuwkoop, Boone, Burgess, François, Sykes, Machida, Van der Heyden, Kandouss, Dony Midfielders Rodríguez, El Azzouzi, Lazare, Teuma, Lynen, Puertas Forwards Boniface, Eckert, Adingra, Vanzeir, Nilsson, Lapoussin

Union Berlin squad and team news

Amid a fantastic domestic campaign that has seen them put the cat among the pigeons in the Bundesliga title race, Union Berlin are out to prolong their stay in Europe's second-tier competition too.

A two-point advantage over Braga means a win will see them through, though a draw would drop them out should the Portuguese side win elsewhere.