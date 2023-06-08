Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney challenged to deliver ‘top of our list’ targets to Wrexham in summer transfer window

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being charged with the task of delivering signings at Wrexham that sit at the “top” of the club’s wish list.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are aware of the need to further bolster their ranks this summer after securing promotion back into the Football League. Phil Parkinson’s squad is already loaded with experience and match-winning talent, such as Ben Foster and Paul Mullin, but reinforcements are still required. The process of getting bodies on board in the latest transfer window has begun, with Wrexham hoping that they will not have to stray far from Plan A on the recruitment front.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has said of efforts to get early deals over the line: “We have had a few meetings with players but nothing is close yet. We know which players we want and we are just going through the process of speaking to players, agents and clubs, and getting a feel for the market.

“It is seeing if we can get the players at the top of our list. We are trying to get the players we feel will improve us because we have already got a good squad anyway. The squad is strong numbers-wise at the moment so with the ones we are bringing in, it is important we add quality to what we have already got.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parkinson added on the need to oversee minor tinkering at SToK Racecourse, with a squad that smashed records en route to landing the National League title in 2022-23 proving that they can perform consistently under intense pressure: “I think everybody knows we needed more players this time last summer. We have always said that we are trying to build a squad which can progress with the club, and sign players who can keep moving forward with us. The squad doesn’t need major surgery this summer.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have been heavily linked with former Wales international Gareth Bale – although it is proving difficult to tempt him out of retirement – and Reynolds and McElhenney, with more commercial deals being tied up, have never shied away from the fact that funds will be made available for marquee additions.