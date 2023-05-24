Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves PSV after complaining to the club over a 'lack of support'

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his post in charge of PSV Eindhoven after reporting to the board that he no longer felt "supported" by the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Eredivisie giants made the announcement on Wednesday, putting an end to Van Nistelrooy's time at the club after less than one full season in charge of the senior side. The former Manchester United forward leaves PSV with a Johan Cruyff Shield and a TOTO KNVB Beker to his name, as well as all but securing a second-placed finish in the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on the club's website read: "Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy announced on Wednesday morning that he would leave PSV. After several discussions about internal affairs that have taken place in recent weeks, a meeting took place on Tuesday evening between the Board of Directors and Van Nistelrooy. It was decided to keep the focus on next Sunday's match against AZ and to continue talking after the season.

"Van Nistelrooy reported this morning that in his opinion there was not enough support within the club to continue longer. He immediately explained this to the players and staff. This Sunday, at the request of the management, Fred Rutten will temporarily take over his role as Head Coach. PSV regrets Van Nistelrooy's decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and the TOTO KNVB Beker this season and hopes to close the football year with second place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Nistelrooy had hinted at PSV's limitations when Chelsea came calling for star winger Noni Madueke, with the absence of European football robbing the Dutch giants of any financial stability this campaign. It is not yet clear whether this lack of "support" refers specifically to the upcoming transfer window. But the departure is a shocking one, given its occurrence before PSV's last game of the season against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? The decision puts an end to Van Nistelrooy's seven-year spell on the touchline at PSV, as the Oranje legend has worked his way up from various youth-team forward coaching roles to the U18s, U21s and, finally, senior first-team manager. It remains to be seen where he ends up next, although there is no shortage of managerial vacancies at the moment.