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Former Netherlands midfielder Ruud Gullit has refused to take sides in the long-running debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, dismissing the comparison as ridiculous. The 1987 Ballon d'Or winner instead insisted he was simply glad to watch both superstars compete before steering the conversation towards Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

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Dutch icon rejects rivalry question

Gullit pushed back when asked whether Messi or Ronaldo ranks higher during an appearance on Sports Uncensored. Host Simon Jordan closed their interview by pressing the former AC Milan star to name the better player. When reminded that Ballon d'Or voting demands one winner, the Dutchman declined to pick either man and cited an old rival instead.

Gullit gives blunt studio response

Few retired players escape being asked about the pair, and Gullit reacted immediately when Jordan raised the topic on the show: "Come on. No, that is the most ridiculous question to ask. I have seen these two battling each other for such a long, long time."

Preferring to enjoy their rivalry rather than rank them, he explained: "I am happy that I've seen it. Both of them."

When Jordan noted Gullit had once been named the best himself, he replied: "On that moment on, if you would ask me who was the best player when I won it, I would have said Diego Maradona." The host laughed and conceded the point was reasonable, though not what he wanted.

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Maradona remains his ultimate benchmark

Naming Maradona was no improvisation from Gullit, who faced the Napoli talisman several times with Milan. During a tribute at The Best gala in December 2020 shortly after Maradona's death, he recalled: "I remember the first time I faced him. [Roberto] Donadoni and [Carlo] Ancelotti were trying to take the ball off him and couldn't. He was incredibly strong and technically brilliant. He was also a leader, always talking to his teammates so they would give more."

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Noting how opponents targeted him physically, Gullit said: "They tried to take him out of the game with kicks, and they managed it once, when Goikoetxea injured him."

He added: "They couldn't stop him. Imagine if he had today's protection, the video, the cameras and all that. I faced him and I can say he is the best in history."

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Greatest player debate rolls on

Comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo show no sign of fading among supporters and former players as their careers wind down. For Gullit, however, the standard for football's greatest was set decades ago by the opponent he battled firsthand in Serie A. Until anyone surpasses that memory, the Dutchman is unlikely to change his verdict.