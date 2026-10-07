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How to buy Russell Peters tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Russell Peters

Global comedy icon Russell Peters is back on stage, bringing his signature observational humor, lightning-fast crowd work, and sharp cultural insights to venues across the globe. Renowned for groundbreaking specials like Outsourced and Deported, Peters continues to draw massive international crowds with his unfiltered stand-up performances.

If you want to experience his legendary live show in person, GOAL has you fully covered with the latest schedule details and advice on how to secure your seats today.

Russell Peters Stand-up TicketsBuy now

When is Russell Peters Stand-up?

Date & Time

Events

Location

Tickets

Oct 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA

Tickets

Oct 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA

Tickets

Oct 16, 2026 at 9:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA

Tickets

Oct 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA

Tickets

Oct 17, 2026 at 9:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA

Tickets

Oct 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tickets

Nov 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, CA, USA

Tickets

Nov 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia

Tickets

Nov 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia

Tickets

Nov 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia

Tickets

Nov 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia

Tickets

Nov 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA

Tickets

Nov 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA

Tickets

Dec 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, FL, USA

Tickets

Dec 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL, USA

Tickets

Jan 21, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA

Tickets

Jan 22, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA

Tickets

Jan 22, 2027 at 9:15 PM

Russell Peters Live

Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA

Tickets

Jan 23, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA

Tickets

Jan 28, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA

Tickets

Jan 29, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA

Tickets

Jan 29, 2027 at 9:15 PM

Russell Peters Live

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA

Tickets

Jan 30, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA

Tickets

Jan 30, 2027 at 9:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA

Tickets

Feb 4, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

The American Comedy Co, San Diego, CA, USA

Tickets

Feb 11, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA

Tickets

Feb 12, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Russell Peters Live

Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA

Tickets

Feb 13, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA

Tickets

Feb 19, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON, Canada

Tickets

Feb 20, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Russell Peters Live

Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON, Canada

Tickets

Aug 28, 2027 at 8:45 PM

Russell Peters Live

The Comedy Zone, Charlotte, NC, USA

Tickets

Where to buy Russell Peters tickets?

The official primary ticketing outlets for the tour include Ticketmaster and venue box office platforms like Live Nation.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

Russell Peters Stand-up TicketsBuy now

How much are Russell Peters Stand-up tickets?

Official ticket allocations on primary sales outlets start at $75 USD depending on the city, venue, and seating section.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start from $65 USD depending on current availability.

Russell Peters Stand-up TicketsBuy now

Everything you need to know about Russell Peters Stand-ups

Russell Peters live performances deliver 75 to 90 minutes of sharp, fast-paced observational comedy and dynamic audience interaction, drawing massive crowds worldwide. Most major venues enforce age restrictions requiring attendees to be at least 16 or 18 years old, and many international tour stops operate as strictly phone-free events using secure pouches to ensure an immersive live experience. While official primary allocations start at $75 USD, seats frequently sell out fast, making secondary platforms an ideal alternative for finding last-minute single-entry tickets across global tour dates.

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