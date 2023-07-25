Run Forrest! LeBron James joins Kylian Mbappe €700m contract debate as NBA superstar jokes he would sprint to Saudi Arabia for that money

NBA superstar LeBron James has joked that he would run – a la Forrest Gump - to Saudi Arabia for the kind of money being offered to Kylian Mbappe.

French forward wanted in Middle East

World record transfer fee offered

NBA icons want to get in on the act

WHAT HAPPENED? It is being reported that France international Mbappe has been presented with a €700 million (£604m/$775m) deal by Middle Eastern outfit Al-Hilal. That contract would only last 12 months, on the back of a world-record €300m (£259m/$332m) transfer fee being paid out, with the World Cup winner then being cleared to link up with Real Madrid in 2024. Basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo has already tried to get in on that action by saying “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe”. LA Lakers legend LeBron has now got in on the act by delivering his own response to the eye-watering contract offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LeBron has posted on Twitter: “Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!” James accompanied said post with a gif of Forrest Gump sprinting.

WHAT NEXT? LeBron - who recently took in Lionel Messi's debut at Inter Miami - is working on the most lucrative contract of his remarkable career, but will only pull in $47.6m (£37m) during the 2023-24 NBA season. It has been suggested that Mbappe is ready to snub the interest being shown in him by Al-Hilal as he has no desire to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the Middle East at 24 years of age.