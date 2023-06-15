Rudi Garcia appointed coach of Serie A champions Napoli after Luciano Spalletti's departure

Napoli have announced Rudi Garcia as their new head coach, replacing the outgoing Luciano Spalletti who left after leading the club to a title win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Garcia's appointment was revealed on Thursday in an announcement followed by a brief statement on social media from the club's president. Napoli had been searching for a manager after Spalletti's departure citing a need for a break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Gian Piero Gasperini linked with the role, Garcia's appointment is likely to be seen as underwhelming by Napoli fans coming down from the high of their first Scudetto in 30 years. The well-travelled Frenchman was last seen departing Saudi's Al-Nassr after reportedly falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomed Garcia via Twitter: "I am pleased to announce that, having met with him over the last 10 days, Mr Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. We wish him a warm welcome and the best of luck!"

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? While Napoli's players enjoy a well-deserved break after an epic season, Garcia will be hoping he has the likes of Kim Min-jae and Victor Osimhen available as he takes to the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona bench in August.