WATCH: Ruben Neves gets emotional when reflecting on Wolves career as he seals €55m Al-Hilal move

The 26-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers captain, Ruben Neves, completes a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal for €55m.

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League and Wolves' star midfielder, Ruben Neves, has officially completed his €55m move to Al-Hilal after six years at the club. The captain announced his departure from Wolves in an emotional farewell message thanking the club and its supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Porto captain is set to join a growing contingent of European stars joining the Saudi League. Barcelona were linked with the Portuguese, eyeing him as Sergio Busquets' replacement, but Al-Hilal swooped in for the midfielder. According to reports, the Saudi giants were prompt in their negotiations with the player's agent and the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEVES? The experienced player will be seen competing in the Saudi Pro League next season along with some of the biggest names in world football like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.