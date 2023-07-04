'Finally break away from the club' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek sends message to Chelsea following £15m move to AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits it is "special" for him to be able to "break away" from Chelsea after joining AC Milan for £15 million ($19m).

Loftus-Cheek joins Milan

Had been with Chelsea since 2004

Blues receive £15m fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Loftus-Cheek admits that he is glad to have sealed his move away from Chelsea as he prepares to take on a new challenge at the San Siro. Milan, who have already sold Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, agreed a £15m fee for the midfielder and he has signed a four-year contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 27-year-old said: “It’s a special feeling for me, it’s a new chapter. I was at Chelsea for 20 years of my life, this is a special time for me to finally break away from the club, start a new chapter in my life and for it to be at AC Milan is incredible.

“To have the opportunity to play here at San Siro, this huge club, with the history it has, the legends that have played for the club, it’s an honour to put on this shirt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea in 2004 as a youngster, and came through their academy, making his first-team debut in 2014. He went on to play 155 times for the Blues, but saw his minutes limited last season, as he made just 19 Premier League starts. The midfielder has also won 10 caps for England.

WHAT NEXT? Milan kick off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Real Madrid on July 23.