Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes his side have a special quality that has made them so formidable this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese defender highlighted the leadership characteristics of all of his team-mates on the eve of the Champions League final against Inter. City are hoping to lift Europe's biggest prize for the first time and become the first English team since Manchester United in 1999 to complete the treble.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’ve got five captains but all of us are kind of captains on our own and we can step up when the time is right," Dias told a press conference. "It’s a special characteristic our team has. The main word goes out to the club because they were able to get together a group of players who were all leaders in the past, we’ve brought all those leaders together, that’s why when these moments come, we know when it’s time to step up and time to have strength within ourselves. You have many voices in the dressing room. That’s a special attribute our team has."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dias also explained why City come into their own in the latter stages of the season, saying his side thrive when the going gets tough. "We love the pressure, we love it. In the right measure it will make you run faster, jump higher, be more focused," he said. "It's what these games need, we embrace it. We enjoy the moment, know what it means to our club and fans and our families. We never forget to enjoy it. I've said for a long time, not just now in these final moments when everything gets decided. When we got to February, March, it's the sweet spot. You see the character of the team in these stages, if you want to move forward or start hiding. Especially since that moment, we've shown up every time. Tomorrow is no different. We all have to step up, we all want to do it.

WHAT NEXT? The Champions League final is City's final match of the season. If they beat Inter, they will hold a victory parade through the streets of Manchester on Monday.