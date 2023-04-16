Roy Keane & Gary Neville DOUBLE DOWN on Bruno Fernandes criticism after Man Utd star's claim that the pair told 'complete lies'

Ex-Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane refused to back down over their criticism of Bruno Fernandes after he hit back at the pair.

Fernandes criticised for waving arms around

Midfielder hit back at pundits

Keane & Neville stuck to their guns

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville said that Fernandes was a "disgrace" for his actions during United's 7-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool in March, as both he and Keane have singled out the Portugal star for waving his arms around as he complains to his team-mates. Fernandes hit back, saying that the pair told "complete lies", but Neville and Keane reiterated their previous comments.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t talk to any Manchester United fans who like the way that he behaves, particularly when they’re losing, particularly when he throws his arms around," he said on Sky Sports. "As a football player he’s been fantastic for United: his goals, his assists, he always plays. He’s been fantastic. But when he says he doesn’t cause a problem when he throws his arms around – he does!"

He added: "For me, it isn’t something that helps young players in particular. I’ve called it out when Cristiano was doing it a couple of years ago. I called it out when Bruno Fernandes does it."

Fellow United legend Keane said: "I agree with everything that’s been said. Obviously he is an emotional player, but most importantly he’s a brilliant player for Manchester United. Absolutely amazing player, the skill he’s got, goals, assists, fantastic. But he should also be open-minded to when ex-players are critical of him because he can learn from it. First of all don’t get too bogged down by it, but he can still improve and learn from some of his body language in terms of the way he rolls around, the way he waves his arms. I think that can be improved, of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has been criticised at times season, as other former United players have doubted his leadership credentials, while it has been reported that some of his team-mates were not happy with his antics during the defeat against Liverpool. Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag has praised him consistently, however, hailing him as "an example" for the rest of the team and highlighting his performances for the Old Trafford side.

WHAT NEXT? After his side's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Fernandes will be absent for Thursday's Europa League match against Sevilla as he was booked in the 2-2 draw in the first leg.