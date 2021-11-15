Cristiano Ronaldo is saving Manchester United every game, according to Usain Bolt, who thinks the club should have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager when they had the chance.

United have endured a disastrous start to the 2021-22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, slipping to sixth with a record of five wins, two draws and four losses from their opening 11 games.

Questions have been asked over the Norwegian's position, with former Jamaican athlete and Man Utd fan Bolt thinking he should have been replaced by Conte before Tottenham swooped in for the Italian.

What has been said?

“He [Conte] has been at Chelsea – he won a title,” the eight-time Olympic Gold medalist told The National News. “He’s been at Inter Milan – he’s won a title. He’s been at Juve – he’s won a title.

“Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well. In January, he is probably going to get one or two players [in at Spurs], then at the end of the season he is probably going to find proper players and bring them in.”

Bolt on Ronaldo

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer transfer window raised the levels of optimism among Man Utd fans.

United may have struggled for consistency, but the 36-year-old has been as lethal as ever in the final third with nine goals from 12 games across all competitions.

Bolt feels Ronaldo is carrying the Red Devils and has suggested Solskjaer is failing to motivate his squad.

“We are going to struggle,” he added. “Cristiano has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long.

“It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win.”

What's next?

Solskjaer's side are now looking ahead to a must-win clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday as they seek to close the nine-point gap to leaders Chelsea.

United are set to turn their attention back to the Champions League three days later, with a trip to Villarreal in Group F.

