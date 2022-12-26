'Between Ronaldo and Messi, I take Messi' - Former Spain boss Del Bosque hails Argentina talisman as 'best ever'

Vicente del Bosque has revealed that he would take Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed the Argentine as the best player he has ever seen.

Del Bosque picks Messi over Ronaldo

Hails Messi as 'best ever'

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The 72-year-old World Cup-winning former Spain manager praised the Paris Saint-Germain star for his consistency and quality over the years, admitting he believed Messi was better than old GOAT debate adversary Ronaldo.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Radio Marca, Del Bosque said: "The best player I have ever seen is Messi. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, I'll take Messi. Of all the players I have known in so many years in football, for me, Messi, for his consistency and his quality as a player, has been impressive. He has had some fantastic seasons and has always led his team forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title as they beat France in the final in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, on the other hand, crashed out of the tournament after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With the Argentine yet to return from his holiday after the World Cup, it is unlikely that he will feature in PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on December 28.