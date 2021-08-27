'Ronaldo will decide his future' - Guardiola expects Man City squad to stay the same amid striker talks

Sources have told Goal the Citizens spoke with the Ballon d'Or winner after missing out on Harry Kane, but the manager would not be drawn

Pep Guardiola says Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future amid Manchester City's interest in the Juventus forward.

The Premier League club have had talks about signing Ronaldo after missing out on top target Harry Kane, who decided to stay with Tottenham Hotspur, sources have told Goal.

However, the City boss said that he expects his squad to stay the same with the transfer deadline just four days away.

What has been said?

"I cannot say much. So Harry Kane announces he is continuing at his club, an exceptional club like Tottenham, and Cristiano was a Juventus player, I think is a Juventus player and I cannot add anything else," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game with Arsenal.

"Only I can say in these three or four days until the transfer window shuts, anything can happen but in my personal view there are few players, Cristiano Ronaldo is included and [Lionel] Messi of course, they decide where they are going to play.

"They have the leading role in the negotiations and everything is the desire where they want to play. The position right now this is my feeling that I am more delighted with the squad I have and we will say the same.

"Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City not myself.

"There are many things that right now looks far, far away. All I can say is we are incredibly fortunate to see and enjoy the best two players in the last 20-30 years and all we can say is thank you.

"The Argentinian and Portuguese guys were amazing in every single season in different clubs, especially Messi in Barcelona. I don’t think we will watch anything quite similar in the future."

The bigger picture

Juventus boss Max Allegri confirmed at his news conference that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no "intention of staying" with the Italian club.

He was seen leaving Juventus' training ground on Friday morning while the rest of the team began their session, before Allegri confirmed he wants to leave.

Goal confirmed on Thursday that City have had some talks over the possibility of a deal but there was no agreement over terms with the player or club.

The former Manchester United player is believed to be open to a move to Etihad Stadium despite saying in the past that he would never line up for one of the Red Devils' main rivals.

Juventus are looking for around €29 million (£24m/$34m) from any potential buyers, otherwise they would suffer a capital loss. However, City do not want to pay a fee for the 36-year-old forward.

