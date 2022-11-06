Let's get physical! Ronaldo and Mings do their best WWE impressions as they grapple in Man Utd loss to Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings got into a physical battle off the ball during Aston Villa's game against Manchester United at Villa Park.

Mings and Ronaldo grappled while defending cross

Mings ended up on floor, both players booked

Villa went on to record historic win

WHAT HAPPENED? Things got heated around the hour mark at Villa Park. As Villa defended a cross from United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, Mings was tasked with marking target man Ronaldo. The Portuguese didn't appear to take well to Mings' style of man marking, as the two got involved in a grappling contest which saw Ronaldo force the centre-back to the ground. The spat ended with both aggressors receiving yellow cards.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The coming together occurred part-way through a dream return to the Premier League for Unai Emery. The Spaniard led Aston Villa to a 3-1 victory, their first Premier League home win over Manchester United since 19 August 1995 which ended the longest home winless streak by any club against a single opponent in top flight history (23 games). United, meanwhile, lost ground on the top four, now sitting in fifth place and three points off Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA AND UNITED? The two clubs face up against each other in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night, this time at Old Trafford. Villa's last league game before the World Cup is against Brighton on November 13, while United go to Fulham on the same day.