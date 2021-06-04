Romero and Pereira among EIGHT Manchester United players to leave as Mata discussions continue

The two goalkeepers will depart Old Trafford this summer after the Red Devils confirmed their retained list

Manchester United have confirmed that eight players will leave the club this summer, including goalkeepers Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira.

Each year clubs announce a list of retained players, and this year the two biggest names are first team goalkeepers Romero and Pereira. The other six players are all from the club’s youth team.

The news also signifies that Juan Mata may not leave the club despite his contract coming to an end this summer, as negotiations continue over a new deal.

Who has been released?

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Dean Henderson’s return, and his camp tried to get him a move away in the last two transfer windows. The Argentine has not been involved all season after making 61 appearances for the club since signing in 2015.

Pereira has made one senior appearance and has had six loan spells away from the club, with his most recent being at Huddersfield Town.

The other players on the released list are goalkeeper Jacob Carney, midfielder Mark Helm, defender Lestyn Hughes, midfielder Arnau Puigmal, defender Max Taylor and midfielder Aliou Traore.

What about Juan Mata?

Mata’s contract expires this summer with the club having an option to trigger it for another year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the club are in talks with the 33-year-old over a new deal.

United also confirmed they are also in discussions with goalkeeping duo Lee Grant and Paul Woolston over new deals, with both of their current contracts expiring this summer.

What about incomings?

The Glazer family have promised to back Solskjaer again in the window and the United manager is hoping for two or three new faces to arrive this summer. Jadon Sancho remains a priority and they are also looking into signing a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

