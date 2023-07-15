Another twist in the Romelu Lukaku transfer saga! Juventus match Inter's €40m bid for Chelsea striker

There has been another twist in the Romelu Lukaku story, as Juventus have now made a bid for the Chelsea striker.

Juventus agree fee with Chelsea for Lukaku

Turin side need to sell Vlahovic first

Lukaku has cut off communication with Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? An Inter returned seemed inevitable for Lukaku, who was rejecting every offer and only wanted a return to the Champions League finalists. However, Juventus have now matched Inter's bid, offering €37.5 million (£32m/$41m) plus bonuses to take the figure up to €40m (£34m/$45m), and Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Lukaku is now refusing to communicate with Inter directors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus have reportedly told Chelsea that they need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before signing Lukaku, and hope to do so before August 4. Therefore the Lukaku saga could drag on for a number of weeks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite a lot of speculation surrounding Vlahovic, there's been little news in the way of a concrete bid. Chelsea would like to wrap the Lukaku deal up as soon as possible and would prefer to continue dealing with Inter.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? How the saga unfolds is anyone's guess. Juventus need to sell Vlahovic before they can buy Lukaku, whereas Inter will have the funds to sign him once Andre Onana completes his move to Manchester United.