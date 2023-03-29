'This is not football' - Rodri BLASTS Scotland's 'rubbish' style of play after Spain suffer huge upset at Hampden

Spain midfielder Rodri has criticised Scotland's "rubbish" tactics after being on the end of a shock 2-0 defeat in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Spain beaten 2-0 at Hampden Park

Scots move top of Group A

Rodri hits out at hosts' tactics

WHAT HAPPENED? Two goals from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay handed Scotland a shock 2-0 win over Spain in a European Championship qualifying clash on Tuesday. New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made eight changes to his team, after beginning his tenure with a 3-0 win over Norway last time out, but saw his side slip to an embarrassing defeat as Scotland picked up their first win over Spain since 1984. Manchester City star Rodri wasn't happy with the home side's tactics at Hampden, though, and accused them of time-wasting to see out the victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's the way they play, in the end you have to respect it, but for me it's a bit rubbish. It's always wasting time, they provoke you, they always fall. This for me is not football," he told ViaPlay after the game. "The referee says nothing and it's a bit frustrating because we want to win. It's difficult, because they waste time. But they have their weapons, and we will learn for the next time."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rodri did, however, admit his team should have been better in possession and lamented their failure to find the back of the net.

"We wanted to go in the duels and the battles. We always fight, but this is not about fighting, it's about wasting time, it's about four or five players falling to the floor, those kinds of situations," he added. "These teams are always physically strong, but we have to use our weapons. We are good with the ball and have to move the ball quickly. Today we did many good things, but we didn't score."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result leaves Spain three points adrift of Group A leaders Scotland but still second in the standings. De la Fuente's decision to rest players such as Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Dani Olmo backfired as he becomes the first Spain boss to lose his first away game in charge since Vicente Miera in September 1991.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

GETTY

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Spain have lost a game by a margin of 2+ goals for the first time since June 2016 against Italy in the European Championship finals (0-2), and for the first time in Euro qualification since October 2006 to Sweden.

WHAT NEXT? Spain's next Euro qualifier is not until September against Georgia. Before then, La Roja take on Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations League in June.