Rodgers confirms Maguire fee agreed with Man Utd

A fee has been agreed between Leicester City and Manchester United for Harry Maguire admits Rogers

manager Brendan Rogers says a fee has been agreed with for the sale of Harry Maguire, but the player has yet to negotiate personal terms with the Red Devils.

Rogers was speaking to reporters following his side's pre-season friendly with , and also claims the situation is expected to develop early next week.

“There has been contact between the two clubs, a fee has been agreed," he said, "and then it’s a case of Harry having an opportunity to speak to them to see if he can find an agreement on personal terms.

"That’s something that is of interest to him. And, then, of course, a medical. Apart from that there is not a great deal more to say.

"Probably after the weekend we will know more. But it’s clear of course the two teams have been talking and a fee has been agreed.”

More follows ...