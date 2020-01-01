'Robertson is a complete player' - Liverpool full-back singled out for praise by Aurelio

A former Red has highlighted the Scottish defender's "courage" and drive to keep improving his all round game at Anfield

's Andrew Robertson has been singled out for praise by Fabio Aurelio, who describes the full-back as a "complete player".

Robertson quickly emerged as a key player in Jurgen Klopp's line up after moving to Liverpool from for £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017.

The 26-year-old has racked up 119 appearances for the Reds in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons, scoring three goals, while also proving himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The international has helped Liverpool win three trophies during that period, including a sixth European Cup, and more silverware looks set to arrive at Anfield when the current season resumes on June 17.

The coronavirus outbreak delayed the Reds' march towards a first league title in 30 years, but football has been cleared to return later this month following an easing of lockdown restrictions across .

Klopp's men will be crowned champions if they record just six points from their remaining nine fixtures, and Robertson will be looking to pick up from where he left off and finish the best individual campaign of his career to date with a bang.

Aurelio expects as much, and says that the former Hull star is as equally adept defensively as he is going forward, with England international Trent Alexander-Arnold complementing him perfectly on the opposite flank.

The former Liverpool winger told the club's official website: "He's kind of the complete player because physically he's well capable of going forward and going back he defends very well.

"He's quick, so his one-v-one is good and defensively that's very important in the scheme Klopp plays. He goes forward very easily.

"One thing that calls my attention is that he's always improving, he's not comfortable in his situation being first choice.

"You will see that in every game he plays as his last one, so that's courage.

"The two full-backs of Liverpool right now are unbelievable. We can contest in any kind of way."

Liverpool will get back underway following a three-month hiatus with a huge Merseyside derby clash with on June 21.

Reigning champions are in action against four days earlier, and a defeat would open the door for the Reds to secure the Premier League crown against their Merseyside rivals.