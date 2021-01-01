Robertson annoyed by Liverpool making the 'same mistakes' as he highlights shoddy record against 'bottom six'

The 2019-20 Premier League champions are in serious danger of missing out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season

Andy Robertson has aired his frustration at Liverpool repeating the "same mistakes" in 2020-21, with the dethroned Premier League champions in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Big things were expected of Jurgen Klopp's side this season on the back of bringing a 30-year wait for title glory to a close, with many tipping the Reds for more major silverware.

A serious step backwards has been taken at Anfield, with injury struggles doing little to aid that cause, and Robertson admits that - on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle that could have been worse had Callum Wilson not had a goal ruled out for handball - the Reds have made a habit of shooting themselves in the foot.

What has been said?

Robertson told reporters when assessing Liverpool's efforts: "It pretty much sums up our season. We don't learn our lessons, we keep on doing the same thing making the same mistakes.

"Newcastle deserved their goal, the two of them, I think that rule is ridiculous.

"We could be sitting here with a defeat, which is baffling with the amount of chances we had, the first half and even second half and the control.

"What we were based on was that we were so good at seeing out results and we can't do that just now. It's as simple as that.

"Teams always have a chance against us, they always build in confidence the last 10 minutes and believe they can get something. That's not like us.

"We can't keep on coming out and speaking a good game, we're not doing it on the pitch and games are running out."

Will Liverpool finish in the top four?

Stalemate against the Magpies has left Klopp's side sat sixth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots with five games left to take in.

Robertson concedes that the Reds can only have themselves to blame for sweating on a place in elite continental competition, with their record against struggling rivals this season making for disappointing reading.

The Scotland international left-back added: "This club is a Champions League team.

"We got to the quarters-finals this year - and we are still disappointed with that - and two finals in the space of four years and won the Premier League comfortably last year, so to not have Champions League football next year would deflate the whole club, of course it would.

"This club is based on fighting to the end and that's what we need to do.

"Even if we win the next five games it might still not be enough but we need to put that pressure on the teams.

Article continues below

"There have just been too many games this season where we've dropped too many points. Against the bottom six, if you've only picked five points up at home then unfortunately you are going to fall short of your target."

Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United.

Further reading