Roberto Firmino to Real Madrid? Los Blancos consider move for Liverpool icon amid MLS, Barcelona & Inter links

Roberto Firmino is being 'considered' by Real Madrid ahead of a possible free transfer this summer, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? Respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims the Liverpool striker – who is leaving the club when his contract expires next month – is among four or five forward options on a Real Madrid shortlist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old looks set to be a canny addition for someone this summer. He is available on a free and still has plenty to offer, as he showed in his farewell Liverpool appearance, netting in their thrilling 4-4 draw at Southampton.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Firmino has already been linked with Real's arch rivals Barcelona, as well as a host of clubs in Serie A – including both Inter and AC Milan – and across the pond in MLS. Some reports have also claimed he has an ‘agreement in principle’ with Turkish giants Galatasaray. It's reported that Los Blancos are holding 'internal discussions' about the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? The striker will be in control of his own destiny when he officially leaves Liverpool on June 30 – the date of his contract expiry.