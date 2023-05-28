Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool farewell gets Mohamed Salah choked up as Brazilian star heads in the same direction as Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah got a little emotional when discussing Roberto Firmino’s impending exit at Liverpool.

South American star leaving as free agent

Won several major honours

Egyptian colleague will miss him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international striker will be heading through the exits at Anfield this summer as a free agent – a year on from seeing former team-mate Sadio Mane bid his farewells to Merseyside. Salah is now the only member of that fearsome frontline still on Liverpool’s books, and he has a lot of happy memories to look back on. When discussing those, the Egyptian superstar choked up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Salah told Stadium Astro when asked to pick out his favourite Firmino moment from the six years that they have spent working together: “I can't say just one moment. We have been together for six years. We have shared so many good moments inside the field and outside. In the locker room, he also sits right next to me, so we speak and have played together almost every game. It's very emotional to speak about him. As long as he and his family are going to be happy, that's what I wish.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah, who had to compose himself at one stage as tears threatened to well up, added on Reds legend Firmino: “He's been a really important player for us. He's given everything for the club, he's always tried to be humble and to work hard, this is what he does. He's been very important and he's a really good guy, as well. He's played a really big role in this time. I don't want to be too emotional. I just wish him the best in the future.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Firmino has taken in over 360 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 110 goals, and has helped the Reds to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours. The South American frontman is now being linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.