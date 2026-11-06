'It's crazy!' - Robert Lewandowski issues career warning to Lamine Yamal as Barcelona veteran discusses 'special' teammate

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Robert Lewandowski has opened up about the meteoric rise of Lamine Yamal, offering a candid assessment of the challenges facing Barcelona’s teenage sensation. While the Polish striker is full of praise for the winger's talent, he warned that starting at the top so early makes long-term success significantly harder to sustain.

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A generational talent emerges

Lamine Yamal has burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion, establishing himself as a vital cog in the Barcelona machine despite his tender years. His rapid ascent has drawn admiration from peers who have watched his development up close.

Lewandowski, now plying his trade in MLS with the Chicago Fire, witnessed the early stages of the winger's breakthrough. The veteran forward first crossed paths with the La Masia graduate when the youngster was merely 15.

The staggering age gap quickly became a running joke. With almost two decades separating them, the Polish hitman found himself sharing a pitch with a prodigy young enough to be his own child.

'Someone who could be my son'

Speaking in an interview with Big Cat, Lewandowski shed light on their unique dynamic. He admitted that the sheer age difference took some getting used to.

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"I’m two years older than his father, you know? So just imagine: playing with someone who could be my son… It’s crazy," he remarked.

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Despite the amusing reality of their age gap, the experienced frontman never doubted the teenager's ability. He was instantly captivated by the youngster's raw potential.

"Right from the start, you could tell he was a different sort of player, a special player," Lewandowski said.

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The pitfalls of modern football

While the praise is glowing, the veteran striker is acutely aware of the hurdles ahead. He pointed out that peaking so early makes a lengthy career at the summit incredibly difficult.

"I think his biggest challenge will be staying at the top in the long term," he warned. "If you start so young, it’s much harder to stay at the top when you reach 28, 30, or 32."

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Lewandowski also highlighted how the modern game's financial landscape complicates development. Huge contracts can quickly alter a young star's trajectory compared to previous eras.

"Now they start earning money very early on. It’s not like it used to be, when we had to be more patient," he observed. "Now all you need to do is score a couple of goals and that’s it. Come on, go ahead, pay up, meet the release clause."

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Navigating a crucial decade

For Yamal, the immediate focus remains on continuing his dazzling form. However, his ultimate test will unfold over the next decade as he attempts to build a legacy of sustained excellence.

As Lewandowski noted, navigating this journey will require careful management. "It all depends on the players and the club, and on what they need," he concluded, placing the onus on both the teenager and his environment to ensure his vast potential is fully realised.