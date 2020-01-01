'Lewandowski should be 99 on FIFA' - Bayern striker has 'no weaknesses', says rival Bundesliga striker Klos

In the opinion of the Arminia Bielefeld forward, the Polish frontman is the perfect player and he should have the maximum rating in the video game

superstar Robert Lewandowski is by far the best striker in the world and should be rated 99 on FIFA 21, according to Arminia Bielefeld forward Fabian Klos.

Lewandowski had the most prolific season of his career in 2019-20, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions as Bayern claimed a , DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble.

The international found the net more than any other player in the top five European leagues, with Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Lionel Messi (31) trailing in his wake.

More teams

Lewandowski has scored five goals in three Bundesliga appearances this season – a tally only bettered by Andrej Kramaric – and goes into Saturday's meeting with newly promoted Bielefeld following a double for Poland against -Herzegovina during the international break.

Klos, who topped the 2. Bundesliga scoring charts as Bielefeld earned promotion to the top-flight last season, does not think it can be denied that Lewandowski is better than anyone in his position.

"Bayern have the strongest striker in the world, by far in my eyes," Klos told SPORT1. "Robert Lewandowski definitely has no weaknesses. Robert Lewandowski has no weaknesses physically, physically, technically or in the end of the goal.

"I am amazed that he didn't get a 99 at FIFA.

"Unfortunately, there are relatively few archetypal strikers these days, but if I could build one, it would probably look like this.

"I don't want to descend into idolatry either, but for me there is no doubt that this guy is the best striker in the Bundesliga, in Europe and in the world. It will certainly be very fun for our defence to try to keep him occupied."

Lewandowski has an overall score of 91 on the FIFA 21 game, with Ronaldo (92) and Messi (93) the only players with a higher rating.

Article continues below

Bielefeld are playing in the Bundesliga this season for the first time since 2009, and have made a solid start with four points from three matches.

Klos said of his team's start to the season: "On the whole, good. We can be satisfied. Apart from the result in Bremen [where they lost 1-0], which we didn't think was right, we have got off to a very reasonable start."

On whether they can stay up, he said: "Definitely from the three games, but the season lasts a little longer than just three games. We will be able to draw the first small interim conclusion in winter, during the non-existent winter break, at least after the first half of the season. Then let's see where we stand."