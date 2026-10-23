'I wouldn't be laughing if I was 3-0 down' - Robbie Savage slams grinning Ruben Amorim during AC Milan thrashing at Bournemouth

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Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage criticised AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim for smiling on the touchline during Thursday's heavy 3-0 Europa League defeat at Bournemouth. The Portuguese tactician endured a miserable return to English football as the Cherries dismantled the seven-time European champions at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium.

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Pundit blasts smiling visiting manager

Savage took aim at Amorim after the former Manchester United boss grinned in the 86th minute while home supporters sang "Ruben Amorim, it's happened again". Managing in England for the first time since his Old Trafford dismissal in January, the Portuguese coach has now failed to beat the south coast club in five attempts. Marco Rose's side comfortably prevailed in only their third-ever European fixture amid Storm Austin.





Spot-kicks punish ill-disciplined Italian visitors

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Bournemouth dominated from the outset and opened the scoring when Greek referee Vasilis Fotias awarded a VAR penalty after Evanilson headed onto Koni de Winter's arm, allowing Justin Kluivert - son of ex-Rossoneri striker Patrick- to send Mike Maignan the wrong way.

After Kluivert, Ben Gannon-Doak and Antonio Silva went close, Maignan was dismissed in the 27th minute for shoving Tyler Adams in the face at a corner, resulting in Marcus Tavernier beating substitute keeper Lorenzo Torriani from the spot following five minutes of protests.

Unimpressed by Amorim laughing in the dugout after substitute Amine Adli curled home an 84th-minute free-kick, TNT Sports pundit Savage said: "I wouldn't be laughing if I was 3-0 down. I'm not sure your fans want to see you laughing when you're 3-0 down to be honest."

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Portuguese coach laments officiating decisions

Despite losing Alex Toth to a suspected hamstring injury and withdrawing Kluivert, Tavernier and Adams in the 62nd minute, the hosts saw substitute Rayan go close twice before and after Adli's 20-yard strike, while the visitors failed to register a single shot on target.

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Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Amorim insisted the contest was effectively over once his goalkeeper was sent off: "We didn't see a game. We saw the penalty and then the sending off by VAR, and the game was finished. We tried to push the game forward at 2-0 but the third goal killed the game. It was not a game today. It was just a team with an extra player."

Addressing the officiating decisions, Amorim added: "I didn't see the first penalty but they told me that the arm was not in the right position, so I will take the word of my staff.

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"The red card - the guy was completely pushed. We talk about the British way of playing football. That was not the case. I don't want to talk about the referee. Let's just move onto the next one and try to win the next game against Udinese.

"It's a long competition, but we need to think about the league. That's the most important thing for us."

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Contrasting domestic tests await clubs

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Thursday's victory lifted unbeaten Bournemouth to third in the 36-team Europa League standings while dropping Milan down to 24th place. Having rested several key starters during the final half-hour, Rose will now prepare his buoyant squad for Sunday's Premier League trip to struggling Manchester United. Meanwhile, Amorim must quickly rally his depleted Rossoneri players in Italy ahead of a crucial Serie A encounter against Udinese.