Road to J.League - Pratama Arhan

Pratama Arhan Alif Rifai is the name on everyone’s lips in Southeast Asia after his storming performance for Indonesia in the recently concluded 2020 AFF Championship, held in Singapore, where he helped Indonesia to a runner-up finish.

Anyone who watched him play would immediately see a modern intelligent left back with a knack of getting goals in the mould of someone like Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso or Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Making marauding runs down the left flank, capable of long throws that can be used as a set piece weapon, as well as charging into the opposition penalty box to get goals, Pratama is the ultimate all-round defender.

Two goals in the tournament including a late equaliser against Singapore in the semi-final shows Pratama’s mettle in the most pressured environment and his presence was sorely missed in the first leg final against Thailand.

Pratama plays his club football with PSIS Semarang and only just made his first team debut in March of 2021 in the Menpora Cup, helping his team to top Group A before bowing out in the quarter final stage.

Just two months later, Pratama who is just 20 years old got his first senior international cap with Indonesia in the friendly against Afghanistan.

His “Transfermarkt” market value has shot up 4-fold over the course of the last six months, no doubt helped by his breakout performances in Singapore.

With his ability to not only defend but to create as well, Pratama could be suited to J.League side Gamba Osaka who has given opportunities to foreign players in full back positions before and need more attacking options.

