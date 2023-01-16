Richarlison claims Brazil's World Cup heartbreak was 'worse than losing a family member'

Brazil attacker Richarlison says that crashing out of the World Cup hurt more than the death of a family member.

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison and his Selecao team-mates were knocked out of the competition in Qatar at the quarter-final stage, losing to Croatia on penalties. A lot had been expected of the South American nation as they were regarded as the favourites to win the tournament before it kicked off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a blow, I don't know. I think it's worse than losing a family member," Richarlison said to ESPN when asked if he is over the disappointment. "It was difficult to recover. To this day, when I watch videos on my social networks, it makes me sad. But we have to move on. I'm still young, I think I still have one or two World Cups to go. I will keep working hard so that things start to flow again, the goals start to come out, which is what I know how to do on the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison was Brazil's top scorer at the World Cup last year, scoring three goals in his four appearances for Tite's men. The 25-year-old also won the Goal of the Tournament award for his bicycle kick against Serbia.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? After suffering a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, Richarlison and his Tottenham team-mates will hope to bounce back when they visit Manchester City on Thursday.