Rice warned off Chelsea move as West Ham legend says there is plenty of time to join ‘big guns’

Tony Carr, who worked in the Hammers’ academy system when a promising talent first joined their ranks, believes a big-money transfer can wait

Declan Rice has been warned off a move to one of the “big guns”, with West Ham legend Tony Carr calling on the international to stay put as speculation mounts regarding a switch to .

The versatile 21-year-old was on the books at Stamford Bridge before being released from the Blues’ academy system.

That decision forced him to look elsewhere, with West Ham eventually opening up their doors.

Carr, who spent 43 years working in the Hammers’ youth ranks, was to help put Rice on a path that has led him to the very top of the game.

Such progress has, however, generated admiring glances from afar.

Rice’s potential is said to have registered on the radar of , while talk of a return to west London at Chelsea refuses to go away.

Carr hopes said interest can be fended off, telling the We Are West Ham Podcast: “I'm a little bit concerned. I hope he stays, I really do.

“He’s developing into a top player. His goal the other night against - terrific.

“You could see the look on his face, the pleasure it gave him. And the hug he gave to David Moyes on the touchline when the goal went in sends great signs and signals he’s happy there and wants to stay.

“Unfortunately, sometimes agents get involved – I’m not saying this is Declan’s agent - but if someone says ‘we’re going to double your money if you come to us’, it’s hard to turn down and let loyalty be the deciding factor.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that. I hope he just comes out and says ‘I’m happy to stay at West Ham, I’m still developing as a player, they’ve brought me from obscurity, released from Chelsea, and now into the England team’.”

Carr added, with Rice seemingly set to have some big decisions to make on his future: “My message to Dec is this: ‘Stay where you are pal. You’re young enough and there’s still plenty of time to go to the big guns. Just keep establishing yourself by being a regular in the team.

“You’re in the England team because you're in West Ham's first team, you don’t need to go anywhere else’.

“He’s now an integral part of that West Ham team and in some respects, he’s taking up Mark Noble's mantle. If he stays, over time he’s going to be a future captain I’m sure.”