USMNT star Gio Reyna comes on late as Dortmund throw away Bundesliga title advantage with draw at Vfl Bochum

Gio Reyna came on as a late substitute but was unable to save Dortmund as they threw away their advantage atop the Bundesliga on Friday.

Reyna a late sub

Dortmund settle for 1-1 draw

Bayern could go back atop the league this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund entered the day with a one-point lead over Bayern Munich atop the German league, but were only able to extend that advantage by one point due to a draw with VfL Bochum.

Dortmund conceded a goal to Anthony Losilla just five minutes in, although Karim Adeyemi answered just two minutes later with an equalizer. However, Dortmund couldn't find a second as Bayern will now once again control their own destiny atop the league.

HOW HE GOT ON: Reyna replaced Adeyemi in the 81st minute with Dortmund pushing for a winner. He was five-for-five on passes and did put one of his two shots on target, only for Manuel Riemann to make the save.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Squandering points against a relegation candidate will certainly harm Dortmund's title push, with Bayern able to climb back atop the league on Sunday with a win over last-place Hertha Berlin.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund will have nine days to recover from this frustrating result as their next match comes against eighth-place Wolfsburg on May 7.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!