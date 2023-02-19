USMNT star Gio Reyna remains on bench for second consecutive game as Dortmund run riot against Hertha Berlin

Gio Reyna was an unused substitute for the second consecutive game as Borussia Dortmund ran riot against Hertha Berlin.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund crushed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday, spreading out goals throughout the 90 minutes of the lopsided win.

Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Donyell Mallen made it 2-0 just four minutes later. Hertha Berlin pulled one back through Lucas Tousart early in the second half, but finishes from Marco Reus and Julian Brandt sealed the win for Dortmund later in the second 45.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was the second in a row that saw Reyna remain on the bench as the U.S. men's national team star was an unused substitute in the midweek win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

He had started the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen last weekend, having scored in three substitute appearances leading up to that start.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund will visit Hoffenheim next weekend as they sit level on points with Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga.