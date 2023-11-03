Revealed: The two Erik ten Hag decisions that led to Man Utd squad losing faith in Dutchman

As Manchester United players begin to lose confidence in Erik ten Hag, a new report has highlighted two key decisions in his potential downfall.

Ten Hag reportedly losing dressing room

Casemiro & Varane omissions key

Sancho and Maguire management also criticised

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman once again finds himself under the microscope after Wednesday's thrashing by Newcastle condemned the club to their worst start to a season since 1961. Despite the board publicly backing Ten Hag, multiple reports have suggested that there is significant unrest in the United dressing room, something which The Athletic has revealed is partially his own doing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's decision to take off Casemiro at half-time during the 2-1 win over Brentford in October while citing a need to "play more football", reportedly did not go down well with certain members of the squad. Nor did the call to exclude fellow veteran Raphael Varane for "tactical reasons" - despite him being fully fit - ahead of United's derby-day demolition against Manchester City last weekend.

Furthermore, The Athletic continues that the Dutchman's handling of the public feud with Jadon Sancho has raised some internal questions. Harry Maguire is also thought to be personally affected by his individual treatment in the summer, where significant efforts were made to offload him.

DID YOU KNOW? United's eight defeats from their first 15 games is their most in a season since 1962-63 (nine), while they've lost five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? It is thought that the results of United's next three games will be crucial to the Dutchman's fate. The first of these comes away to Fulham on Saturday.